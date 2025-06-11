Lodolo (4-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds were routed 11-2 by the Guardians, surrendering six runs on five hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out six.

While the strikeouts somewhat softened the blow for Lodolo's fantasy investors, it was still his shortest outing of the season, and only the second time he's been tagged for more than four earned runs. The big blow off the southpaw came in the third inning, when Carlos Santana cleared the bases with a grand slam. Lodolo will take a 3.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 70:16 K:BB through 79 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Twins.