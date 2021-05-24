Lodolo was named the Double-A South Player of the Week after he struck out 11 while allowing only two baserunners over 7.1 innings in his May 19 start for Chattanooga.

The duo of Lodolo and fellow top pitching prospect Hunter Greene at the top of the Chattanooga rotation has proven formidable over the first month of the minor-league season. After his big week, Lodolo is holding down a 0.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 14.2 K/9 through three starts, while Greene (1.69 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14.1 K/9) boasts similarly brilliant ratios. The Reds would probably prefer to keep the 23-year-old lefty in the minors until 2022, but that could change if the big club finds itself in playoff contention late in the second half of the season and the pitching staff needs a boost.