Lodolo struck out one and was credited with a hold during a perfect inning of relief for the National League team in its 8-3 win over the American League during Sunday's 2021 All-Star Futures Game.

Lodolo was sidelined for most of June due to blisters on his pitching hand, but he was cleared to return to action Tuesday to make one final tune-up start at Double-A Chattanooga before heading to Colorado for the Futures Game. After a solid two-inning showing Tuesday, Lodolo impressed against higher-level competition Sunday, retiring the side on 13 pitches. He'll transition back into a starting role as he heads back to Chattanooga, with whom he's posted an 0.84 ERA and 0.78 WHIP across 32 innings this season.