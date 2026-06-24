Reds' Nick Lodolo: Exits early with wrist injury

Lodolo suffered a left wrist contusion and exited Tuesday's contest against the Brewers in the fifth inning, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Lodolo was struck in the left wrist by a 107 mph line drive off the back of Jackson Chourio to open the top of the fourth inning. He was able to finish the frame, but he was ultimately forced to exit the contest before the fifth inning. Lodolo tossed four scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six batters before his early departure. An update on the southpaw's status moving forward will likely be provided following the conclusion of Tuesday's contest.