Lodolo (back) is expected to be activated off the 60-day injured list and start Tuesday against the Mets.

Lodolo has been out since late April as he has been dealing with a back strain and has had his return postponed multiple times. He has produced a 2.53 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 10.2 frames in three starts with Triple-A Louisville. Lodolo will likely need multiple starts to ramp up to a full workload and will look to improve upon the 5.52 ERA and 1.57 WHIP he compiled over three starts in April.