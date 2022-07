Lodolo (3-3) picked up the win in Monday's 11-2 rout of the Marlins, giving up two unearned runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

The nine Ks were a career high for the rookie, while the quality start was his first in seven trips to the mound in the big leagues. Lodolo sports an impressive 30.5 percent strikeout rate through his first 32.1 innings for the Reds, but his 4.73 ERA and 1.67 WHIP haven't kept pace.