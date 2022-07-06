Lodolo didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Mets, allowing three hits and three walks over 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The rookie southpaw didn't last long enough to qualify for a win in his return from the injured list, getting the hook after 89 pitches (51 strikes), but it was a moot point Tuesday as the game's only run didn't cross the plate until the ninth inning. It was still a fairly impressive showing for Lodolo as he dueled future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to a stalemate while he was on the mound. Lodolo will carry a 4.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB through 19.1 innings into his next start.