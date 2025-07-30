Lodolo did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 11 over 5.1 innings.

Coming off his best outing of the season, Lodolo followed it up with another impressive showing, setting a new season high with 11 strikeouts. The only blemish on the southpaw's line came via a two-run home run from Tommy Edman in the second inning, but he otherwise kept the star-studded Dodgers in check. The 26-year-old has been outstanding of late, compiling a 2.02 ERA with a stellar 53:8 K:BB across his last eight starts. Lodolo will look to maintain this dominant stretch in his next projected outing, which comes early next week against the Cubs.