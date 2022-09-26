Lodolo allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings of a 2-1 win over Milwaukee. He did not factor into the decision.

All four hits against Lodolo came in the second inning with the big blow being a solo homer by Hunter Renfroe on the first pitch on the frame. Over his final four innings, he retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced and ended the outing by striking out the side in the sixth. The 24-year-old has proven he belongs in the big leagues over his last eight starts, compiling a 2.84 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 62:10 K:BB in 50.2 innings. His next, and perhaps final, start of the season will likely come next weekend in Chicago against the Cubs.