Lodolo was invited to the Reds' major-league spring training Friday, source reports.

The seventh-overall pick in the 2019 draft will get valuable time in front of the Reds' big-league coaching staff, though he's not close to being considered for a roster spot. He recorded a strong 2.45 ERA with an absurd 30:0 K:BB in 18.1 professional innings last season, though none of those came above the low-A level.

