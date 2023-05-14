Cincinnati placed Lodolo on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left calf tendinosis, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.
Lodolo was scratched from his start Saturday due to trouble with his left calf, and an examination back in Cincinnati revealed the tendinosis. Reds manager David Bell told reporters that it will probably be a minimum of four weeks before Lodolo is able to return, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds won't need a fifth starter next week, but an arm like Levi Stoudt could be added to the rotation to replace Lodolo while the southpaw recovers.