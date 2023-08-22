Lodolo (tibia) tossed 2.1 innings and struck out three while giving up two earned runs on three hits and three walks in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Louisville.

After covering three scoreless innings in the second start of his rehab assignment Aug. 15, Lodolo retired two fewer hitters Sunday but still threw 12 more pitches (61, 34 for strikes) than he had in his previous outing (49). The Reds would have likely wanted to see a more efficient performance from Lodolo, but the young lefty might have done enough to make his next start with the big club. With a postponement Monday creating a doubleheader Wednesday, the Reds are beginning a stretch of six games in five days, and the pitching-strapped club could be willing to bring Lodolo back from the 60-day injured list later this week even though he's not yet fully stretched out for a traditional starter's workload. If the Reds opt against activating Lodolo this week, he would likely need just one more rehab start before getting cleared to rejoin the big club.