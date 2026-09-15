Lodolo (3-5) took the loss Monday against the Dodgers, striking out four while allowing four runs on three hits and four walks in seven innings.

Lodolo gave the Reds length but was hit hard when contact was made, serving up a pair of home runs on the evening. It was the longest outing of the season for the southpaw, who has issued multiple free passes in six straight starts and nine of his last 10. He'll take a disappointing 5.12 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 79:42 K:BB over 96.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the division-rival Cubs.