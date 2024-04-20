Lodolo (2-0) earned the win Friday over the Angels, allowing one run on seven hits over 6.1 innings. He struck out six.

While not as dominant as his first outing this year, Lodolo turned in an incredibly efficient performance against the Angles, needing just 80 pitches to make it into the seventh inning en route to a second win in as many starts. The 26-year-old southpaw has allowed just one run through his first 12 innings this year after he pitched to a 6.29 ERA across seven starts in an injury-plagued 2023 campaign. Lodolo is slated for a tougher matchup against the Phillies in his next outing.