Lodolo allowed three runs on four hits, four walks and a hit batter while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Brewers.

Lodolo threw 56 of 100 pitches for strikes, and he was tagged for a pair of home runs by Andrew McCutchen and Keston Hiura in the fourth inning. This was just the second time in nine outings Lodolo's given up multiple homers, but the four walks were a season high and the four strikeouts matched his low mark for the year. The 24-year-old owns a 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB through 43 innings in his rookie year. He's projected for a more favorable home start versus the Cubs next week.