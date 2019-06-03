Reds' Nick Lodolo: Lands with Reds at No. 7 overall

The Reds have selected Lodolo with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

This is a pretty weak class of college pitching prospects, and Lodolo is Exhibit A. He was the consensus top pitching prospect in the class heading into the draft, yet some projection is still required for him to be even a No. 3 starter. A big 6-foot-6, 185-pound southpaw who elected to attend TCU rather than sign with the Pirates after they selected him with the 41st overall pick in 2016, Lodolo is much more projectable than the typical college hurler, as he still has plenty of room to fill out his frame. His low-90s fastball is his top offering, and he has commanded it better as a junior than he did early in his college career. His slider and changeup will flash plus, but it can be argued that he doesn't have a single consistent plus pitch at this stage of his development. While his junior year has been easily his best campaign with the Horned Frogs, Lodolo has still been inconsistent from start to start. If he can show more consistency across the board with pro instruction, he will be a mid-rotation starter. If he shows more consistency and adds a couple ticks to his fastball, he could be more than that.