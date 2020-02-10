Reds' Nick Lodolo: Likely Daytona-bound
The Reds plan on starting Lodolo, their 2019 first-round pick, at High-A Daytona despite him pitching a total of 18.1 professional innings, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports
Talking about the decision to invite Lodolo to the Reds' big league camp in spring training, Reds farm director Shawn Pender said: "The plan is to have him start in Daytona, probably. "Because so much of our pitching is different, we thought it was important to get him exposed as an advanced college guy who throws a lot of strikes to D.J. (pitching coach Derek Johnson), get him exposed to Caleb (Cotham). We felt like emotionally and from a work ethic standpoint, he's a very mature kid."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SS sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings and busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 21-30
You can still find star power in rounds two and three, but you can also get bitten by this...