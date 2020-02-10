The Reds plan on starting Lodolo, their 2019 first-round pick, at High-A Daytona despite him pitching a total of 18.1 professional innings, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports

Talking about the decision to invite Lodolo to the Reds' big league camp in spring training, Reds farm director Shawn Pender said: "The plan is to have him start in Daytona, probably. "Because so much of our pitching is different, we thought it was important to get him exposed as an advanced college guy who throws a lot of strikes to D.J. (pitching coach Derek Johnson), get him exposed to Caleb (Cotham). We felt like emotionally and from a work ethic standpoint, he's a very mature kid."