Reds' Nick Lodolo: Logs 4.1 innings in rehab start

Lodolo (finger) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Lodolo threw 65 pitches (37 strikes), a count that was right around the projected range for the left-hander. Depending on how feels following the outing, he could return to the big leagues, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Reds manager Terry Francona said Lodolo "looked OK" and was hitting 94 to 95 mph. What many observers were interested in was his curveball, which has been the source of recurring blisters throughout Lodolo's career. He tested a modified grip successfully last week and threw 15 curves Wednesday for seven strikes, two swings and one whiff.