Lodolo (back) worked 4.2 innings in his rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Louisville, striking out five while allowing one run on six hits and one walk.

In what was his fourth rehab start overall and third in a row at Louisville, Lodolo built up to 78 pitches, throwing 47 strikes. He looked relatively sharp in the outing, as two of the hits he allowed were infield singles, while the run he was charged with was surrendered by a Louisville reliever. Based on his workload, Lodolo looks ready to make his next start in the big leagues, provided he checks out fine following a bullpen session over the weekend. Lodolo has been on the injured list since late April with a lower-back strain.