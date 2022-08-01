Lodolo gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6 innings in a 3-2 win over the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Lodolo made easy work of the Orioles lineup but had to settle for a no-decision after leaving the game with 98 pitches under his belt. Lodolo has now put together two quality starts in a row to lower his ERA to 4.23. The 24-year-old left-hander is racking up the strikeouts and now has 54 in 38 innings pitched this season. He is expected to make his next start this weekend at Milwaukee.