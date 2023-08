Lodolo (lower leg) shifted his rehab assignment Tuesday from the Arizona Complex League to Double-A Chattanooga.

Lodolo looked sharp in his rehab debut this past Friday in the rookie-level ACL, striking out four of the seven batters he faced across two scoreless innings. Out since early May because of a stress reaction in his left tibia, the 25-year-old southpaw is currently trending toward a late-August return to the Cincinnati rotation. Hunter Greene (hip) is also making progress on the farm.