Reds' Nick Lodolo: Moves up to full-season ball
Lodolo will start for Low-A Dayton on Thursday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Lodolo made six short starts at the rookie-league level, recording a 2.38 ERA and an incredible 21:0 K:BB in 11.1 innings. The Reds will move quickly to get the seventh-overall pick a more challenging assignment.
