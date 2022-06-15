Lodolo (back) will need two or three more rehab starts to build back up before coming off the injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

According to Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer, the online box score for Lodolo's first rehab start Monday in the Arizona Complex League was incorrect, as it didn't account for a pitching change. Per Nightengale, Lodolo gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out two in two innings. He is expected to move to Triple-A Louisville for the rest of his rehab. Given that he will be making at least two more starts, a return around the end of June or start of July seems like the best-case scenario.