Manager David Bell said Sunday that Lodolo (back) will make one more rehab start at Triple-A Louisville this week before the Reds decide if he's ready to return from the 10-day injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo has been on the IL since April 28 with a lower-back strain but is nearing the finish line in his recovery from the injury. In his second and most recent rehab start Saturday at Triple-A, Lodolo tossed two innings (49 pitches) and struck out six while giving up two runs on four hits and a walk. If Lodolo can build up to around 70 pitches in his upcoming rehab start, he could be stretched out enough to rejoin the big-league rotation before the end of the month.