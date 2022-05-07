Lodolo (back) was examined Friday night and it was determined he wasn't ready to rejoin the rotation, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

According to manager David Bell, there is no timetable for his return. Back issues can be tricky, especially with tall pitchers like Lodolo, who is 6-foot-6. He was originally going to get a great matchup this weekend against the Pirates, but now it's unclear when he will be ready to rejoin the rotation. We should get a clearer idea whenever he resumes a throwing program.