Lodolo was pulled from Thursday's start versus the Pirates in the seventh inning due to a right groin injury.

The Reds are calling the exit precautionary, suggesting Lodolo would have a chance to be ready for a postseason start next week, should his team qualify. If it was the lefty's final start of the season, he went out on a high not, fanning 12 batters while permitting only two hits and one walk over 6.1 scoreless innings. The stellar performance lowered Lodolo's season ERA to 3.30.