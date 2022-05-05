Lodolo (back) is penciled in to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo has been on the injured list for a week due to a lower-back strain, but he should be able to return to action following a minimal absence. It's possible the Reds will monitor his workload if he's ultimately cleared to start Saturday, but he's been able to keep throwing since landing on the IL. In his first three major-league starts, the southpaw posted a 5.52 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 14.2 innings.