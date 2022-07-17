Lodolo (2-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks over two innings against the Cardinals. He struck out five.

Lodolo also plunked three batters, uncorked a wild pitch and served up a long ball to Paul Goldschmidt. The lefty needed 67 pitches to record six outs. After the game, Lodolo didn't shy away from the fact that his command was completely absent. "It's something I haven't gone through," Lodolo told Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It's kind of weird just losing the zone like that on the field. I'm known for throwing strikes a lot. When I'm out there, I think maybe I'm trying to overcorrect because I'm thinking I'm a lot further off than I am." Perhaps Lodolo will try to tweak some things on the side during the All-Star break. Either way, he's going to be in the rotation throughout the second half so long as he's healthy.