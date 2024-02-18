Lodolo (leg) threw a bullpen session Saturday and acknowledged being pain-free, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lodolo, who was limited to seven starts in 2023, has been in Arizona since mid-January and estimated he's thrown off a mound seven or eight times. While the left-hander's leg is pain-free when pitching, he acknowledged that it isn't feeling 100 percent. "That's where I got into trouble last year. I was feeling it and tried to continue going for a month-and-a-half. It just gave out," he said. "We're trying to avoid that. We're being smarter with the build-up." Saturday's session, in which Lodolo threw 25 pitches, was his second since camp opened earlier this week; he tossed 20 pitches Wednesday. Reds manager David Bell said Lodolo could be ready by Opening Day if "everything goes well, goes perfect."