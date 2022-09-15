Lodolo (4-6) allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out 11 across 6.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Pirates.

Lodolo was stuck with the loss after allowing a three-run home to Rodolfo Castro in the third inning. However, Lodolo was very impressive, racking up 16 swinging strikes on 102 total pitches while also inducing five groundball outs. He's shown an impressive ability to rack up strikeouts across his last three starts and 20.1 innings by punching out 31 hitters. In that same span, he's allowed only five earned runs. For the season, Lodolo has a 3.81 ERA with a 113:31 K:BB across 87.1 frames.