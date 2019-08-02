Lodolo has reached his innings limit and will not pitch again this season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo threw 103 innings with TCU prior to being drafted seventh overall by the Reds. The threw just 18.1 innings as a professional and looked excellent, posting a 2.45 ERA and a ridiculous 30:0 K:BB. The lefty will face some more challenging tests in his first full pro season next year.