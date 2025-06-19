Lodolo (5-5) notched the win Wednesday against the Twins, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

After matching a season high with six earned runs allowed his last time out, Lodolo rebounded with his ninth quality start of the year. The southpaw whiffed 12 on the evening, and there's a chance he would've come out for the seventh inning had Wednesday's contest not been called in the sixth frame due to a second rain delay. Lodolo sports a 3.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 74:18 K:BB across 85 innings in 2025, but he's in for a tough matchup versus the Yankees in his next scheduled outing.