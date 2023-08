Lodolo (lower leg) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Friday.

Lodolo will begin rehabbing in rookie ball before progressing his way up the minors to face tougher competition. The 25-year-old lefty put up a 6.29 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 34.1 innings across seven starts and is expected to return to the Reds' rotation before the end of August.