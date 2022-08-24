Lodolo allowed four runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five in 5.1 innings in a 7-6 loss Tuesday in Philadelphia. He did not factor into the decision.

Lodolo retired the first 11 batters he faced and did not allow a hit until the sixth inning. Things fell apart in the sixth as the rookie allowed four baserunners and each eventually came around to score. He has now hit a batter in four straight starts and 11 times in 12 starts in the majors. Through 60 big-league innings, he has a 4.35 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 77:28 K:BB.