Lodolo allowed two hits and a walk while striking out nine in six scoreless innings during the loss to the Rockies in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lodolo started a day later than anticipated after Saturday's matchup was postponed, but he had a strong showing after giving up seven runs in 12.1 innings over his last two outings. However, the southpaw was forced to settle for an unlucky no-decision since the Reds' bullpen struggled late in the game. Lodolo has struck out at least five batters in each of his last five starts, and he's posted a 3.30 ERA in 30 innings over that stretch. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Milwaukee next weekend.