Lodolo (back) threw four scoreless innings while allowing two hits, walking none and striking out five in a rehab outing with Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lodolo was effective across 58 pitches. It wasn't a significant increase from his 49-pitch effort in his last rehab outing, so he may need one more turn through the rotation in Louisville before being activated. Regardless of exact timing, Lodolo appears set to re-join the Reds rotation in either late June or early July.