Lodolo (0-2) took the loss against San Diego on Monday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Lodolo has lost each of his first two big-league starts, but he showed some improvement in his second appearance Monday. The left-hander went one inning deeper and exited having given up fewer hits, runs and walks while doubling his strikeout total from four to eight in comparison to his big-league debut. Lodolo also threw 18 first-pitch strikes (to 23 batters) and registered 16 swings-and-misses Monday. He'll try to grab his elusive first win in his next start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against St. Louis on Sunday.