Lodolo struck out five batters over three innings in his debut at Low-A Dayton, allowing one run on three hits and a hit batter, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports.

The Reds purposely held down Lodolo's pitch count, as has been the case since he was drafted in the first round this year after throwing 103 innings in college. He threw 30 of 43 pitches for strikes, with his fastball clocking in the 93-95 mph range. Read through the full article for a good scouting report on Lodolo.