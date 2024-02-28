Reds manager David Bell indicated Wednesday that Lodolo (tibia) is at least a week away from his Cactus League debut, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell noted that Graham Ashcraft (toe) is slated for his spring debut within the next week and that Lodolo's appearance would come after that. It's still a relatively vague timetable but further emphasizes that the Reds will be proceeding cautiously with Lodolo this spring after he missed much of last season with a stress reaction to his left tibia. Lodolo acknowledged at the start of camp that while the leg doesn't hurt while he's pitching, it is not yet 100 percent. It would not be a surprise if Cincinnati ultimately delays Lodolo's start to the season, although more should be known about his status before long.