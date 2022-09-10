Lodolo (4-5) earned the win against the Brewers on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 11 and walking none across eight innings.

Lodolo limited the damage to just two runs on five hits after tossing 71 of 107 pitches for strikes across eight frames. This was one of Lodolo's best performances of the season, his first with double-digit strikeouts. The lefty has pitched well in his last five starts, picking up four quality starts while giving up nine runs in 33.1 innings for a 2.57 ERA. During that span, Lodolo has lowered his season ERA from 4.72 to where it sits now at a more palatable 3.78.