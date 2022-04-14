Lodolo (0-1) pitched four innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four in a loss versus the Guardians on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old struggled in his major-league debut, allowing 10 batters to reach base in four innings on the mound. Lodolo unraveled in the second inning, walking three batters while hitting two others, ultimately giving up two runs in the inning without allowing a hit. He later gave up homers to Owen Miller and Jose Ramirez, the later of which was a two-run shot. Lodolo's claim to fame in the minor-leagues was his ability to strike out 38.8 percent of the batters he faced in 2021, but he only struck out four of the 24 batters he faced Wednesday. The rookie's next shot on the mound is expected to come Monday on the road against the Padres.