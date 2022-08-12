Lodolo (3-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six batters over 4.2 innings.

Lodolo threw a first-pitch strike to 19 of the 24 batters he faced, yet he issued four free passes and hit one batter. The rookie gave up three runs in the first inning, struck out the side in the second and allowed three baserunners in each of the third and fourth frames in the uneven performance. Lodolo has walked multiple batters in each of his past five starts, and he's added five hit batsman over that stretch. He's registered a strong 12.1 K/9 over 47.2 innings on the season, but the control issues have led to an unsavory 4.72 ERA and 1.66 WHIP.