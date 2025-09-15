Lodolo (8-8) took the loss against the Athletics on Sunday, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

The left-hander was sharp early, giving up just one hit across his first three frames before losing control in the middle innings, where he was tagged for three home runs -- the first time he's surrendered that many in a game since 2023. Lodolo also gave up eight hits for just the second time this season, marking Sunday as one of his rougher outings after a dominant stretch in which he posted a 1.86 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 39 strikeouts over his previous seven starts (38.2 innings). The 27-year-old will look to bounce back in his next scheduled outing against the Cubs.