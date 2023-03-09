Reds manager David Bell said Thursday that Lodolo will start the second game of the 2023 regular season, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

No surprise here after Hunter Greene was named the team's Opening Day starter on Thursday afternoon. Lodolo and Greene will aim to form an exciting one-two punch for the up-and-coming rotation in Cincinnati, with Graham Ashcraft possibly adding a third jab to the equation. Lodolo, 25, recorded a 3.66 ERA with a 131 strikeouts across his first 103.1 big-league innings in 2022.