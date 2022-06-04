Lodolo (back) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Lodolo simulated two innings during Saturday's throwing session with two sets of 15 pitches. After throwing bullpen sessions Wednesday and Saturday, the left-hander expects to throw live batting practice this week. As long as Lodolo feels good after facing live hitters, he expects to throw two innings during a rehab assignment. The 24-year-old still needs to build up his pitch count prior to rejoining the Reds, but he's made good progress in his recovery recently.