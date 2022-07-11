Lodolo (2-2) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Rays.

Lodolo gave up four hits through three shutout frames before the Rays produced a three-run fourth inning, started by Randy Arozarena's leadoff shot. In two starts since his return from the injured list, the 24-year-old southpaw has posted a 14:4 K:BB while yielding three runs over 9.2 frames. Lodolo is now sporting a 4.44 ERA through five starts this season. He's projected to start in St. Louis next weekend.