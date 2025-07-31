Martinez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Martinez was able to pitch at least six frames Wednesday for the first time in his last five starts, and the seven punchouts represented his highest total since his April 29 outing in San Francisco. The 34-year-old right-hander also tossed at least five frames while yielding two runs or fewer in his fourth straight appearance. Martinez owns a 4.64 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 93:31 K:BB over 127 innings, and he'll have his work cut out against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in his next scheduled start.