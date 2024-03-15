Reds manager David Bell said Friday that Martinez (rib) is not a lock to start Saturday as previously anticipated, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Martinez has pitched through a rib issue in his last couple Cactus League appearances, but he was scratched from a scheduled start Thursday, throwing long-toss instead. The pitcher doesn't feel any pain while on the mound but is in some discomfort doing day-to-day things. If Martinez does start Saturday, it could be either a Cactus League game or minor-league contest. The Reds believe he'll be ready for the start of the season.