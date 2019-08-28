Reds' Nick Senzel: Delivers homer and stolen base

Senzel went 2-for-3 with a walk, home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Tuesday against the Marlins.

Senzel's big day at the dish was highlighted by a two-run homer in the sixth inning, his 11th of the season. However, he also chipped in a stolen base in the fourth frame, his 14th for the campaign. Entering the contest, Senzel had managed just a .195/.233/.293 line across 85 plate appearances in August. However, he's now recorded consecutive multi-hit efforts and also swiped bases in both of those contests.