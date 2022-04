Senzel went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Cincinnati fell to 3-14 with the loss, but Senzel provided a bright spot with his solo shot off Robert Suarez in the ninth inning. It was Senzel's first homer since April 30, 2021 -- almost a full calendar year. He still has a lot to prove both in terms of health and performance, but at least for now Senzel appears to be feeling well after he recently missed some time due to illness.